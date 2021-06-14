The person in charge of the game has given new information about one of the key aspects in the success of FromSoftware.

Without a doubt, the Elden Ring trailer has been one of the most important news of the week that has arrived in the Summer Game Fest and E3 2021. I really wanted to know details of the new FromSoftware and with its long-awaited video we have been able to clear up some doubts, both at a narrative and development level, which came after its official announcement.

Elden Ring will have six main stages with interconnected zonesBut the universe they are working on Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin It will be very vast and dense, with a lot of mythology about its universe, setting and characters. The Japanese creative has granted an interview to the IGN portal, where he details some of the aspects that promise to be differential in Elden Ring.

Specifically, the interview focuses on the setting of the game, which they already said will be the most extensive and largest of FromSoftware’s games, and that it will be interconnected with each other. This promises to be important in The Lands Between, which is what the area in question will be called. Miyazaki points out the importance of having a huge world that players can freely explore.

“The Lands Between is actually a name that was invented by George RR. Martin himself when he sought the impulse of this world and wrote its history and its deep myths. We want people to feel like it’s really like an invitation to this mysterious new land, “says Miyazaki.

Elden Ring also looks like it will combine the flair of the worlds from the previous games. The Dark Souls saga has interconnected and labyrinthine levels, while Demon’s Souls, the original game, has unique worlds with connections to each other, although they do not intersect. The new game looks like it will combine these concepts.

What’s new from FromSoftware will be released on January 21, 2022The Lands Between is made up of six main areas, each of which is the domain of one of the demigods. Miyazaki says there will be “an order” to address these six areas, but there is no need to follow it, as was the case in Demon’s Souls. “We wanted to offer a level of progression and exploration, so there are many different ways. You won’t be able to access everything right out of the box, but there are many different ways to approach each area. And there is also a lot of freedom as to what order to address the different areas, “he says.

Not everything about the world will be wide landscapes and plains. Of course, there will also be a “wide variety of catacombs, castles and fortresses” that are interspersed throughout the map and the development. And swamps. In the middle they talk about a bigger and more explorable world, with the six domains acting as their own dungeons, but also with mini-dungeons with each other due to the breadth of scenarios. That will look better when the game is available, but there is little doubt that FromSoftware has mastered level design like few others.

In addition, if we continue digging we see that Miyazaki has also granted an interview with the Famitsu portal, where he has given more details about the game. On the stage, indicate that there will be a map to guide us. It also indicates that it has reduced damage from falls to keep scouts motivated; so there will be different heights. He also talks about a crafting system with materials and points out that the game could be completed “in about 30 hours without too many secondary tasks.”

Elden Ring release date is next January 21, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Do not miss this report in which we review all his references to Dark Souls.

