Bandai Namco hints at his future plans for the new IP of the Dark Souls parents.

Would you like a comic or TV series about Elden Ring? Don’t get high hopes for the idea yet, but it wouldn’t be entirely fair to rule out a possibility like that either. Following the gameplay trailer with release date of FromSoftware’s long-awaited action RPG, from Bandai namco share their ideas for IP.

In the words of President Yasuo Miyakawa, Elden Ring will appear “in a variety of other areas” hinting that it is a seal open to possibilities. transmedia; keeping the video game as the central axis for any form of evolution: the idea is “to bring the atmosphere and charisma of this title to our friends around the world.”

Take this information very cautiously, because I eat well indicate in Game Rant, these words could have lost or misunderstood between translations. It is not at all strange that something like this happens in releases of Japanese origin, and the safest thing is to assume that there will be no transmedia material from Elden Ring until it is announced as such.

And remembering the case of the Cyberpunk 2077 anime, the announcement does not guarantee its staging either. Jokes aside, Elden Ring will arrive on January 21, 2022 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles of the eighth and ninth generation. This week, we have also learned some details about his world and his gameplay. It is hoped that the flow of news will continue to arrive during the next few months.

