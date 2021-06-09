The residents of El Romeral II still do not have a public drinking water and sanitation network, so septic tanks still prevail in most of the 171 houses that the neighborhood association has counted. In other words, they have an outdated network whose cost is borne by the owners. Its president, José María Marín, intervened in the last ordinary plenary session in which the Special Infrastructure Plan to provide the district with these services was denied, based on the technical and legal reports that advise against said plan.

The fundamental reason for rejecting it is that the City Council, as there is no reparcelling project, cannot guarantee the management of the collection to those neighbors who refuse to pay the fees for the implementation of an approved public network. This was stated by the mayor, Eliseo García, and the councilor for Urbanism, Julia Fernández, during the plenary session. The councilor admitted that it is a “complex issue that comes from afar”, but insisted before the Corporation that four options have been raised and one of them will be exposed to the neighbors in the coming days.

Marín explains to LA VERDAD that in 2011 a reparcelling project was proposed for this sector that previously, in 2006, became developable when the General Urban Planning Plan was approved. But the reparcelling plan received many allegations from the neighbors themselves that they were not willing to bear the high costs of the project. “A plot of two thousand meters should have paid about 60,000 euros,” says the president of the neighborhood association.

Subsequently, a Special Infrastructure Plan was proposed that would represent the implementation of the drinking water and sanitation network that, according to Marín, would import about 950,000 euros, at a cost of 4.6 euros per square meter of plot, much more affordable for the owners of the area.

Unfavorable reports



In April 2018, it was planned to debate this plan in the municipal plenary session, but the point declined in the absence of technical reports, according to the account of the neighborhood president. And, later, a judge ruled that said plan should go ahead, but for this it is necessary that there be favorable reports that have not been issued, since those of the municipal technicians and the Secretary of the City Council are unfavorable because “there is no legal basis to manage the collection to the neighbors “, specifies the mayor. However, José María Marín and Cayetano Espejo, representatives of the association, defend that the file has been rigorously processed. “We believe that the refusal proposal is arbitrary, without any legal basis and a full-blown outrage,” Marín said in plenary.

The councilors of PSOE, Podemos and the unaffiliated mayor Antonio Francisco Muñoz voted in favor of the refusal proposal compared to the eleven votes against that were added by PP, Cs and Vox. The popular councilor Dolores López said that “it is an excuse to say that there is no guarantee of payment for not providing these services to the neighbors.”

The mayor of Cs Cristina Sánchez stated that the cooperation system could be viable, that is, that the City Council is the developer, even if the neighbors pay. Vox spokesman Antonio Martínez demanded that the mayor sit down with the neighbors to find a solution to this problem.

The mayor explains that this week he will meet again with the owners in order to propose an alternative that may be definitive and has the support of municipal technicians. Although he prefers to wait for the meeting with the neighbors to detail this solution, he advances that the City Council would contribute 10% of the project, something that was not contemplated in the Special Infrastructure Plan.