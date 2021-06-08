Girona seems to have become a block as reliable as it is untouchable. The dynamics that drag Francisco’s block is excellent and it can be considered that the dream of the ascent began after the defeat he reaped on matchday 34 in Vallecas against Rayo Vallecano, precisely his rival in the playoff final. The people from Girona fell 2-1 in a duel full of controversy and that is why there is a certain feeling of revenge in the Catalan dressing room. That duel was undoubtedly a Turning point in the Girona League final because since then, in the last ten games (eight in the league and those in the playoff semifinals against Almería), he has obtained eight wins and two draws.

In Vallecas, therefore, the last Girona blackout occurred this year. That defeat was a blow to a group that after that has not stopped claiming and showing that it wants to return to the First Division. And it is on the right track. In the Girona dressing room there is a desire to return to Vallecas because that defeat suffered on matchday 34 left a bad taste in their mouths. And more because, apart from seeing how Rayo came back from 0-1 after Santi Bueno’s goal thanks to Comesaña and Isi, the arbitration decisions made them raise their voices. The club, without going any further, after the duel in Vallecas, he issued a statement showing his “reoccupation and bewilderment” at the different interpretations made by the VAR in some actions of the game. The rojiblancos complained about the failure to signal two penalties in their favor: one for a stomp on Arnau and the other for the hands of Óscar Valentín that went unpunished.

In Girona there is excitement to face the final of the playoff and more after the setback suffered last season, also in a final, against Elche. But step by step. It is a round-trip tie and Francisco is clear that his goal will be to show the same image in Vallecas this Sunday as against Almería: he wants a daring team, safe behind and brave at the top. Since the 2008-09 season, Girona have visited Vallecas seven times and the balance obtained has been four defeats, two victories and a draw.. The last joy was the 2018-19 campaign, when both played in the First Division, because a double by Stuani gave them all three points (0-2). It is the mirror.