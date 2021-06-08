At Barcelona airport the seams are tight. The facility closed 2019, the last year before the pandemic hit, adding 52.6 million users, on the edge of its estimated capacity of about 55 million travelers. But the plans of Aena, 51% owned by the State, to carry out an ambitious expansion that would raise the ceiling to 72 million passengers have run into an opposition front that uses environmental reasons to avoid pouring more cement in an area especially sensitive in the Delta del Llobregat.

Aena plans to lengthen one of the aerodrome’s runways by 500 meters to relieve the airfield and boost operations and passenger figures. He defends it as a key operation to consolidate Barcelona as a hub international, a base of operations for airlines to operate their flights between Europe and, basically, Asia and America.

But Aena’s plan affects a protected area. It is the La Ricarda lagoon, included in the Natura 2000 Network. Any action on this protected area requires European Union permits. In addition, despite the compensation offered by the promoters, this is the main compelling argument to stop an intervention that involves an investment of 1.7 billion euros and the foreseeable creation of more than 80,000 direct jobs, according to a study commissioned by Aena to researchers from the University of Barcelona (UB). The opposition of environmentalists and the indecision of the Government threatens to ruin the operation, which should have the green light before September of this year. That is the deadline for Aena to present its five-year investment plan to the Government, which will be approved by the Council of Ministers after the summer.

Lluís Sala was for more than a decade operations manager at Barcelona airport and was in charge of the start-up of terminal T1. “The first thing to be clear about is which airport you want,” he warns. “For 25 years, an airport with the largest possible number of connections has been requested, since it must have the capacity to attract companies that can offer this traffic.” Sala states that “if the airport wants to grow and guarantee its future, the extension of the runway is necessary.” His opinion does not hide that there is a conflict with the protection of the natural environment and that it must be resolved: “We are all aware of climate change. But why do we have to think that it cannot be compatible with improving the infrastructure? ”He asks. Sonia Corrochano, director of the airport, refuses that there is a dilemma and indicates that the economic benefits and the impact on the environment “must be compatible in the expansion.”

The president of Aena, Maurici Lucena, insisted last week that it is “vital” that the new Catalan Executive support the expansion of the Catalan infrastructure. “Without the approval of the Government,” he said, “there can be no expansion, nor de facto neither de jure”, He warned. Lucena explained that environmental permits to compensate for the protected natural areas that would be affected by the expansion are the responsibility of the Generalitat.

Lluís Sala adds that El Prat is at a crossroads. “There are objective circumstances, in 2019 we are approaching the passenger capacity ceiling and, if it weren’t for the pandemic, we would already be facing a serious problem because the growth rates were significant.”

The slowdown caused by the coronavirus has altered the forecasts, but the question is until when this stop will be extended. “That we are like this now does not mean that we do not have to think about the future, we must have our homework done.” Sonia Corrochano defends the need for intervention because sooner rather than later “traffic levels are going to recover.”

Operations at the Barcelona airport are carried out against nature. The two runways used for takeoffs and landings are used contrary to aeronautical design, to reduce the acoustic impact in nearby residential areas.

The solution is in Brussels

El Prat now registers 78 operations per hour and Aena expects to be able to reach 90 with the expansion. Sources from the USCA union of air traffic controllers warn that the plan to extend the runway closest to the sea will not mean having access to an open bar of flight capacity. The proximity of the houses forces the airplanes to respect a turn on the water when they take height, to avoid the noise on the roofs. Working with a single exit route forces controllers to leave a greater margin of safety between planes, which slows down operations. “Paper supports everything, reality is something else,” say USCA sources.

The position of the Government will be decisive for the work The debate has been incubating for months but in the last week it has centralized media attention in Catalonia and has generated tensions in the Parliament. The Catalan president, Pere Aragonès, has to balance to overcome the demands of his independence allies of the CUP, radically opposed to the work, and meet the demand of more than 200 economic and business entities that, in a public act at the Esade business school, they urged the Government to position itself so as not to miss the opportunity for progress represented by the expansion of the airport. “We cannot let that plane escape,” claimed Josep Sánchez Llibre, president of the Labor Promotion association.

Aragonès announced the creation of “an institutional work table” to find a consensus solution. Its vice-president, Jordi Puigneró, from Junts, met with businessmen after defending that Catalonia “cannot afford the luxury” of not having “an airport prepared for the economy of the 21st century”. Another heavyweight of the party, Elsa Artadi, councilor in Barcelona, ​​highlighted yesterday that the formation was willing to give the go-ahead to the project if it considered that “it makes sense.”

After years of demanding a major investment from Aena, when the airport operator specified its plan to build a new satellite terminal and enlarge the facilities, the Government began to align itself with environmental groups and neighborhood entities that reject the intervention. Damià Calvet, in one of his last actions as Minister of Territory and Sustainability, argued that Aena’s plans are a cover to be able to expand Barajas “without criticism of discrimination”. The Barcelona City Council rejects the extension. Mayor Ada Colau accuses Aena of relying on a “tricky approach” based on an “old model”.

The head of the opposition in Catalonia, Salvador Illa, defended the expansion: “An airport with more connections is a clear economic and social advantage, we cannot miss this opportunity and delay the project.”

The director Sonia Corrochano insists on the need to reach an agreement at the local level so that the European Commission, the last instance that should give the green light to the environmental impact, has no reason to demolish the work. “If we reach a consensus, nothing suggests that the European Commission could say no,” he says. Aena has already warned that without the go-ahead to lengthen the track there will be no investment in El Prat.

Luis Gallego, CEO of IAG, the airline group in which Iberia and Vueling are integrated, among others, highlighted his commitment to El Prat in an interview in EL PAÍS: “We want to bet on Barcelona regardless of the political content, because it is a very important long-haul development market and because we have Vueling to feed on the one hand and compete with the low cost, for another”.