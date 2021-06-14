One of the players most loved by the River Plate fans is undoubtedly Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martínez, who is currently in Argentina recovering from a serious injury. Pity underwent an operation on the external collateral ligament in his knee, which will keep him off the court for six months.
The author of one of the most shouted goals by the Millionaire fans turned 28 years old on June 13, and he had to celebrate it with his whole family in Argentina, in addition to the River players did not miss the opportunity to congratulate him, showing that he is greatly missed within the club.
River plate
The Millionaire club paid him a small tribute remembering the best moments he had with the red band, being the author of eternal glory.
Fernando Cavenaghi
One of the idols most loved by the fans dedicated to his great friend through his social networks: “Very happy birthday Pityn, have a good time, dear friend”, public.
Rodrigo Mora
The great Morita did not miss the opportunity to remember Martínez on this special day: “Happy birthday piturrrooooo. I wish you the best today and always !! ABZ Grande”, published Mora.
Sebastian driussi
The current Zenit Saint Petersburg player also congratulated his great friend through his Instagram, where he dedicated a story with a photo together in River Plate.
Rafael Santos Borré
The Colombian, currently in the Copa América, took time to send a great message of congratulations to the Argentine, and thus remember great moments together: “Happy birthday brother, may you be very happy”was the message he dedicated to her.
Franco Armani
The great goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team and who was also a participant in that memorable final in Madrid, I congratulate Pity Martínez: “Happy Birthday dear piturro”, published Armani.
Despite the time, in River they do not forget this player and remember him fondly not only on a date as special as his birthday, because it is known that some way that Pity’s return to the new Monumental will take place, and he will surely take advantage of his stay in the South American country to go to greet his former colleagues.
Pity Martinez played a total of 163 games with the Millionaire, scoring 35 goals and achieving a total of 8 titles, among which is the 2018 Copa Libertadores.
