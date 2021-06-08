The fiasco starring Floyd Mayweather in the fight for one hundred million dollars against youtuber Logan Paul raised controversy in the world of boxing.

“I don’t care what they say, at the end of the day I’m the smartest“, said the former World Champion when he realized that the repercussions of the show would not be the best.

“When I see that I have the opportunity to do a robbery, a quick robbery, I’ll let you know this there. Everyone can say what they want. At the end of the day, I’m the smart one. Because I don’t care if you write well or if you write badly. about me, just keep writing about me “, defended Money that earned close to $ 100 million for facing Paul for 24 minutes above the ring, while the blonde took about 18 million.

The fight generated a cataract of memes that, for the most part, made reference to the mess that the fight resulted and the millions that Floyd took with him. The boxing purists were appalled. And there was direct criticism from his colleagues. Canelo Alvarez was one of them. The Mexican wanted to be subtle and, when he saw the role of Mayweather and Paul, he barely used the famous emoji that covers his face, alluding to the fiasco of the combat.

Another who criticized Floyd’s methods and his passion for making money at any cost was Chino Marcos Maidana. The former Argentine boxer who faced Money on two occasions posted a video of Mayweather doing some circus movements on top of a bicycle and was accompanied by a phrase: “He makes boxing a circus”, put the Chino, in clear allusion to his fight.

Mayweather and Maidana met in May and September 2014 and both times the American won. In the first match, the Santa Fe lost in a split decision (one of the judges tied it) but had such a good performance that it merited a rematch where Money won unanimously.

At the beginning of last year, Floyd’s producer heated up the possibility of a third match: “Everyone knows who won,” replied Chino, who was looking forward to a third evening that never came.

Now, when he saw this exhibition in which the boxer never tried to turn a youtuber who had lost his only match, the Argentine could not hold and published an FM video standing on the handlebars of a bicycle: “It makes boxing a circus.”