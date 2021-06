Because of his appearance, hasty walk and neat clothes, Eindhoven resident Mpanzu Bamenga was picked out of line at Eindhoven Airport for a check. With his behavior and dark complexion, the D66 councilor fitted the profile of a Nigerian money smuggler. But Bamenga concludes that he is the victim of prohibited discrimination by the government. In a lawsuit, he today demanded that the Marechaussee adjust its working method.