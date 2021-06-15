When I think back to all the disastrous job interviews I’ve had in my career, every day I find it a miracle that I have a job at all – my list of interview blunders is endless.

The way too warm, formal suits I was wearing – so that after a minute, sweating like an otter, I had no idea what I was doing there. The stupid things I’ve said – “I see this job as a stepping stone to the real job”. All the clumsy jokes I made – “at least you don’t work here because of the inspiring building” – make you cry.

Fortunately, I’m not the only one, as it turned out when I asked on Twitter what the stupidest things you can do during a job interview. I got so many responses that I just put them together so we can all learn from them. Today the first load and next week the second. Enjoy it!

1 Arriving late. I didn’t believe it at first, but it turns out that entire tribes are late for their job interviews. Or too early! A day late, a week early, three hours late, 12 hours early — seriously. If necessary, have the date and time checked by your mother or doctor, but just be on time.

2 Taking the wrong route. People who cycled for hours in the pouring rain because they couldn’t find it “and then gave up.” People who showed up in place A when they should have been at the branch in place B. Someone who “forgot” where the application was again – guys, come on.

If necessary, pitch a tent in the parking lot a day in advance and go to sleep there. Or test the route a week before, but know where to go. Oh yes, and never take the train or bus. They never drive for job applications.

3 A lot can go wrong with clothing and appearance during a job interview. Skirts that are too short, for example, and that you then have to sit on a bar stool. That you accidentally tuck your skirt into your tights in the toilet – and don’t realize it. But also someone who appeared bloodied and scratched because he forgot to shave “and then did it on the train” came forward.

Also bad: that the application committee is in a suit, while you appear in jeans. Or vice versa: that you yourself “wear an expensive linen suit but are welcomed by two knitted sweaters”. That you walked into a door the day before and no one believes why you have a black eye – wonderful. Or well, if it happens to someone else. I would say: just ask the committee what to wear. Then at least there will be no more misunderstandings about it.

Oh yes and also check whether your fly is closed, there is no toothpaste on your head or dog poop under your shoes. A number of people had walked all over the building with it, of course on deep-pile carpet – not much of a success.

4 I don’t know if it was meant to be, but I also laughed myself to tears at all the letter and mail blunders you shared with me. This one for example: “I work very precisely and don’t forget a single detail” and then make a few big dt mistakes.” Or send your application without a resume if you’ve just bragged about your thoroughness. Email the tracks and changes version your father helped with. Applying to two municipalities and then leaving the salutation of one on the other – laughing out loud.

If necessary, hire someone to blame if things go wrong, but CHECK YOUR LETTER UNTIL YOU DROP DEATH.

Asking too little salary is also a well-known blunder: In any case, never say what you earned in your previous job or lie about it. Also don’t say you don’t care about the salary because the job seems so great, haha. And certainly never quit your previous job if you haven’t had the terms of employment conversation about the new one – oops.

6 Don’t be too modest. Especially women suffer from this. For example, someone wrote that during the conversation she already said that she expected little from it and that it would be nothing – er, no.

7 But too ambitious is also not useful. The interrogator shouldn’t have to worry about you coming to take her or his job. Also, don’t get into a furious discussion about the outcome of your assessment. One reader wrote that after 25 years he is still angry that one of the questions was not counted correctly – very principled and funny, but not so wise.

8 Don’t get too excited about things that have nothing to do with the position. For example, don’t say you dream of working at a newspaper when you Quote is applying. That you love writing so much when you apply for a job in IT, or that the only thing you look forward to in your new job is the beautiful view – just three completely random examples – cough.

The rest next week!

