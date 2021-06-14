Cairo (Etihad)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed satisfaction at the positive developments in Egyptian-Qatari relations following the signing of the “Al-Ula Statement” on January 5th.

This came during a single and lengthy meeting, followed by a session of official talks, yesterday, between the two ministers, in the presence of the delegations of the two countries, in the first visit of its kind by the Egyptian Foreign Minister in 8 years.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of moving forward with taking the necessary measures and measures to build on what has been achieved, by reactivating the various bilateral cooperation frameworks, and continuing to hold the existing follow-up mechanisms, in an effort to settle all outstanding issues between the two countries during the coming period, in addition to advancing aspects of bilateral cooperation. In priority sectors, in a manner that achieves the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The meeting also dealt with the most prominent current challenges facing the Arab countries and the regional environment, and the need for this to intensify coordination and consultation, and to strengthen joint work mechanisms in a way that contributes to achieving the aspirations of the Arab peoples towards enhancing security and stability, and advancing the wheel of development.

The talks also dealt with discussing the visions and positions of the two countries on the most important issues of common interest at the regional and international levels.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the positive developments in relations between Cairo and Doha are in the interest of enhancing the security and stability of the region, pointing to the leading role of the Egyptian community in the public and private sectors. He reiterated Qatar’s thanks to the Arab Republic of Egypt for its efforts that contributed to the ceasefire. recently in the Gaza Strip.

Sameh Shoukry expressed the Arab Republic of Egypt’s thanks to the State of Qatar for its response to holding the emergency consultative dialogue on the Renaissance Dam in Doha, praising the efforts of the State of Qatar through its chairmanship of the Ministerial Committee of the League of Arab States.