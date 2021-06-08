Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Egyptian official sources revealed the fact that Egyptian and Arab women under the age of 40 are not allowed to stay in hotels without a “mahram”.

Rumors that the security services in Egypt do not allow women under 40 years of age in hotels have led to a major crisis on social media, stressing their rejection of such decisions that differentiate between men and women.

In response to what was raised on social media, an official security source in Egypt denied what was stated in a lawsuit regarding a request to cancel the decision and instructions issued to hotels and tourist facilities, not to allow Egyptian women or citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries under the age of (40 years) to reside there without “Muharram”.

The official source confirmed in media statements that there are no instructions or decisions for hotels and tourist facilities in this regard.

The First Circuit for Rights and Freedoms of the Administrative Court of the State Council in Egypt had set a session for Saturday, June 5, to consider the lawsuit filed by lawyer Hani Sameh and cassation lawyer Salah Bakhit with No. 48010 of the judicial year 75 related to this crisis.

The lawsuit calls for canceling the decision, security instructions and warnings issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior for hotels, pensions and all related establishments, especially one- and three-star hotels, not to allow Egyptian women or citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries under the age of 40, to check-in alone and reside without their husbands or relatives. of males.