Egypt sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council regarding the Renaissance Dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile River.

In the letter, Egypt expressed its objection to filling the dam during the upcoming flood season, and its total rejection of the Ethiopian approach based on seeking to impose a fait accompli on the downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan, through unilateral measures and steps that are an explicit violation of the applicable rules of international law.

This came in a letter addressed by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, yesterday evening, Friday, to the President of the Security Council to explain the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam file, based on the council’s responsibility in accordance with the United Nations Charter for maintaining international peace and security.

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said in a statement today, Saturday, that the Foreign Minister’s letter, which was circulated as an official document of the Security Council, reveals to the international community the truth about the Ethiopian positions that have thwarted the efforts made over the past months to reach a fair and balanced agreement. It is legally binding on the Renaissance Dam within the framework of the negotiations sponsored by the African Union.

The Spokesman explained that an integrated file was also deposited with the Security Council on the issue of the Renaissance Dam and Egypt’s vision regarding it, in order to serve as a reference for the international community on this issue and to document the constructive and responsible positions taken by Egypt over a whole decade of negotiations and to highlight its sincere efforts to reach an agreement that takes into account the interests of countries The three and preserves their rights.

Ethiopia confirms that it is proceeding with the second filling of the Renaissance Dam during the rainy season in July and August.

Cairo and Khartoum fear for their share of the Nile water, and accuse Addis Ababa of thwarting the negotiations that took place during the past years on the dam

Renaissance. Which Ethiopia denies.