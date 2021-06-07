Cairo (Reuters) – She said Ministry of Finance In a statement, Egypt will start issuing sukuk as soon as parliament approves a bill and it takes effect.

The statement said, “Egypt is preparing to issue the first offering of sovereign sukuk as soon as Parliament approves and issues the (sovereign sukuk) law, which contributes to achieving financial, economic and development goals by diversifying sources of financing the state’s public budget deficit.”

Member of Parliament Yasser Omar said that the draft law received preliminary approval from Parliament last Sunday, and the final approval might come as early as Tuesday, or at the latest at the end of the month, before the start of the new fiscal year.

The bill then goes to the Presidency of the Republic to sign it into law.

The statement of the Ministry of Finance said that the sukuk helps finance the country’s budget deficit and also facilitate investment in projects.

In its general budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, Egypt expects a total deficit of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product, down from 7.7 percent in the current year’s budget, which ends on June 30.

The most populous Arab country is investing in giant projects, including a new capital, and borrowing needs are expected to rise by 7.1 percent to $68.1 billion, according to general budget figures.

The Ministry of Finance said that the sukuk may be offered in denominations in local and foreign currencies in public or private offerings in both the local stock market and abroad.

In May 2020, Moody’s credit rating agency affirmed Egypt’s credit rating at (B2).

The bill stipulates that a state-owned company will be set up to manage the offerings.

Elaine Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage, said that the sukuk may provide a cheaper source of financing for Egypt compared to treasury bonds in the local currency, adding that the market is waiting to see the size of the issuance.