Cartagena has presented this Monday the season ticket campaign for next season with the firm goal of exceeding 10,000 supporters. Under the slogan ‘Turn off and let’s go’, the Albinegro club has launched ‘bargain’ prices on renovations, ranging from 140 to 90 euros. This loyalty also has a prize with discounts of 5% in a store that will be renovated, with the sale of shirts from the rest of the sports sections. For only 20 euros more it is possible to also get the card of the ‘Cebé’ Cartagena in the LEB Plata. The reduction is 60% compared to the previous season and is undoubtedly the cheapest in the club’s history in professional football.

The new highs range from 350 to 225 euros, depending on the location in the field. In order to follow the basketball team, it is essential to obtain the Efesé card. It only costs 20 euros, when the average in the LEB Silver category is about 50 or 60 euros. The renewal period is until July 2 and can be done from today on the Cartagena online platform, to collect the card in store. It will also include the gift of a personalized mobile phone case.

The forecast that they handle today in the Efesé is that the entrance of spectators is authorized, in a percentage to be determined, although currently it oscillates between the 1,5000 spectators. If for any reason derived from the health crisis it is not possible to enter, or that fan does not correspond to the ticket draw, the club undertakes to make a proportional reduction for the 2022/23 campaign.

Renovations and reforms underway

In parallel to these efforts, the president, Paco Belmonte, has also announced that the club has already offered renewals to Marc Martínez, Jurado, Aburjania, Rubén Castro and De Blasis, for now, without ruling out more in the coming weeks. La Liga begins the weekend of August 14 and the preseason will begin in early July, most likely in bubble mode at Pinatar Arena.

In addition, the board has a meeting this Thursday with the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo, in which they will address the necessary reforms this summer. The meeting will consider improvements in lighting, according to LaLiga criteria, in addition to the installation of lathes and a reseeding that will allow the summer seed to be ready on the lawn within three weeks.