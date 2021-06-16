An unexpected event happened in the last broadcast of This is war. Patricio Parodi was severely sanctioned for having removed the captain’s band as a protest. The reality boy decided to leave his place as leader of the warriors and was suspended.

The also model spoke about the event this Tuesday, June 15, showing regret that he had disappointed viewers with his attitude. In this message, he decided to apologize to the fans of the program and his team.

“Already being calmer and colder, apologize to my team, to the production team, to all those who saw my attitude yesterday. It was not the way to make my annoyance known, ”said the competitor.

Patricio Parodi also explained on Instagram why he reacted effusively during the broadcast of This is war. As he commented, he did not agree with the decisions made by the Court and the sanctions his team received.

“I am tired of the injustices that happen to my team and it is frustrating to see how they rob us in the face. I will always be there to support the team in whatever way I can but I prefer to step aside and have one of my teammates take the lead ”, he said.

After his words, the Court decided to forgive him and remove the sentence, not without first reminding him of the importance of his role in reality.

EEG: who assumed the captaincy after the resignation of Patricio Parodi?

After Patricio Parodi left his role as captain of the warriors because the production did not listen to one of his claims, one of his teammates had to take on the important task.

Jota Benz did not hesitate to take up the challenge and put on the captain’s band until the Court makes a decision on the future of Parodi in This is War.

This is war, latest news:

