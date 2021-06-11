The offer of Vocational Training in all its modalities grows to 32,500 places for the next year A student performs lab work on a file image. / Guillermo Carrión / AGM FUENSANTA CARRERES Friday 11 June 2021, 03:04



The commitment to Vocational Training, in constant expansion for a decade, is maintained for the next academic year. The Ministry of Education has expanded the catalog of degrees and its quota of places to reach 32,500, and has improved the offer of modalities and teachings with more specialization courses, dual cycles and form