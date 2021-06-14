The Department of Education and Knowledge identified five factors that children’s parents must consider when deciding to choose the school in which they wish to enroll their children and the educational curriculum they wish to enroll in, and inquiring from the school about 18 questions about the school’s work mechanism, noting that knowing the different educational curricula is an important step. To make an informed decision on choosing a school.

In detail, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the educational curriculum that the student studies determines the course of his learning experience and assessment and the qualifications associated with it, in addition to the academic activities and daily curricula in which he is expected to participate, and also helps the student to plan and prepare for his academic and professional future, noting that the general organizational structure The private school offering the same curriculum is somewhat similar, except that it may differ in some aspects such as co-curricular activities, facilities, fees and teaching methods.

The department stressed that the decision to choose the curriculum that the children will study should take into account the future plans of the university or educational institution they want their children to join in order to complete their higher education, the recognition by that university of their certificates and qualifications, and the process of equivalence and recognition of certificates in the home country, where it is necessary to know whether the curriculum The chosen one and the associated exams and qualifications are recognized in the student’s home country (for non-Emiratis).

The department indicated that the factors for choosing the curriculum must take into account the requirements for obtaining the equivalency of the general secondary certificate in the country, as the Ministry of Education requires a minimum of conditions and requirements for each curriculum in order to equalize the certificates at the secondary level, in order to be able to obtain certificates showing that The student studied the equivalent of high school in the country.

The department pointed out the need to take into account the student’s academic history in the event of a decision to transfer the student from one curriculum to another, as it must take into account the ease of this transition for him, in addition to taking into account their preferences regarding the experience of educating their children and choosing between self-education or education led by a teacher, or official assessments and tests Or search for specific courses that they want their children to learn.

The department called on students’ families to ask 18 questions to those concerned in schools before enrolling their children, including the school’s approach and method of teaching and learning, the advantages of the school’s curriculum compared to other educational curricula, and the degree of school evaluation according to the “Irtiqaa” program.

She pointed out that private schools in Abu Dhabi provide 14 curricula, and if the school offers multiple curricula, identify the points of similarity and differences between them, how to choose between them, in which class the student will be enrolled, how often and how the student will be evaluated, and how the student will spend his school day. How many students are in the class, how to register and admission requirements.

She pointed out the importance of knowing the dates of registration, tuition fees, whether there are additional costs such as fees for books or buses, the educational level required by the school, the requirements that must be met if the student moves from a school or another country to this school, and the measures taken by the school regarding Arabic language development, extracurricular activities, school arrangements for people of determination, arrangements for the gifted, how the school provides discipline, how to deal with bullying, and ways the school supports university admissions.

Compulsory subjects

The Department of Education and Knowledge reported that there are compulsory subjects that the student must study in addition to the subjects prescribed in the school’s educational curriculum, including Islamic education for all Muslim students of different nationalities, an optional subject for non-Muslim students, and social studies are mandatory for all students.

