The Ministry of Education and Culture adjusts the calendar of inoculation of the second dose of the vaccine to the interim applicants for the Secondary exams, as well as the members that make up the courts of the same, informed sources of the Community in a press release.

43% of those admitted to the selection process already have the first dose. Those who are scheduled to receive the second before June 15 will be fully immunized. For its part, People cited between June 15 and 19 will be vaccinated as of June 20, the day after the exam, so as not to interfere in the opposition process.

The vaccination dates of the members of the courts will be advanced when necessary, so that they can carry out their work during the opposition process with their vaccination schedule completed. The Ministry of Education and Culture expects that the number of immunized applicants will be even higher, given that the vaccination process continues during this week and because some of the applicants have taught in other communities and will have been vaccinated in that community. .

The teaching staff vaccination process is progressing rapidly. The close coordination between Education and Health to summon the teachers of the centers has allowed more than 37,000 workers in educational centers have received their first dose of vaccination and that 49% of these have already administered the complete regimen, presenting full immunization before the end of the school year.

Those teachers who have already completed their vaccination They can request through their educational center that they be issued a receipt where the date of inoculation of each dose is stated, as well as the information on the vaccine administered and the batch of it. This document is available to the directors of the educational centers through the Eduvirus application from which they manage the vaccination requests of their staff.

Within the vaccination strategy proposed by the Ministry of Health is also the immunization of people in the population over twelve years of age who are within the group of large dependents. In this sense, we have proceeded to vaccinate 330 students over twelve years of age, framed within this group of large dependents, who are enrolled in specific special education centers in this community. The vaccination process of school personnel will continue to be coordinated between Education and Health with the aim that the next academic year 2021/2022 begins with all the personnel who attend fully immunized students.