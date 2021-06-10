Edson Dávila has become a celebrity thanks to his imitation of Gisela Valcárcel; however, this has been just one of the many achievements he has made during his career. Throughout his career, the popular ‘Giselo’ He dedicated himself to dancing and acting, and little by little life took him to the world of television, something that he, he admits, never dreamed of.

While getting ready for the semi-final of The Artist of the Year, which will take place this Saturday, June 12, the 38-year-old character gave an interview to La República in which he gave details about his relationship with Gisela Valcárcel, the relationship he has with Janet Barboza in America today and how she received the accolades from Magaly Medina.

Many people think that you have taken it easy. How did you get on television?

My dream was never to get on television … I started studying dance because I needed money. In 2012, when I finished my courses, I told a friend: “If you need a dancer in The Great Show, let me know.” Later he called me and said: “Arturo Chumbe wants someone for Wong’s Corsican.” They hired me. Chumbe saw me and said: “I just need a dancer for my cast” (and joined). In February 2016 it was the casting (for the dance cast of El gran show), but I couldn’t go because I had a voiceover. Three days passed and Arturo told me: “Edson, they will do another casting because they need an Afro-Peruvian dancer.” I went, I went through like three filters and I stayed.

Much of the public knows you as ‘Giselo’. At what moment was this character born?

I had imitated Mrs. Gisela years of years. I have a school photo in which I pose as ‘Giselo’. In September 2016, she saw me and said “No, no, no!” And I thought: “My goodness, I hope he doesn’t bother, I have longed to work here so I can be fired for being a clown.” But it was not like that. The next day, when we were live, he asked me: “How would Gisela Valcárcel dance?” And with all the shame, I danced, but quiet. And the following week a controversial issue happened with ‘Carloncho’ and Rosángela after my birthday. Then, the lady approached me live and said: “You are to blame, ‘Giselo’”. From there the name ‘Giselo’ remained.

How is your relationship with Gisela Valcárcel today?

I don’t write to her, I never bother her … On Fridays when she goes to the program to see our rehearsals, at times I go, I walk by quickly (and I say 🙂 “Ma’am, good afternoon, let’s go with everything, don’t be nervous”, like giving encouragement to someone who already knows how to handle himself. Then she will think, “This is crazy.” But they are jokes … I get along well with the lady. So far, thank goodness, I haven’t had any problems.

When The Artist of the Year was released, many people expected to see you as a co-host, did they propose to fill that position?

No, at no time have I been offered to be a co-driver. Also, I consider that it could not be because I am distracted. Imagine Mrs. Gisela saying “Let’s go to the Challenge” and I forget to say the five seconds of advertising or this or that thing. I bet I’m going to be talking on the other hand, less attentive to what he says … Besides, that position is already cursed (laughs).

In relation to the controversial comments that Aldo Díaz ‘Apoteósico’ made about Gisela Valcárcel, what do you think about her departure from The Artist of the Year?

I don’t know if Mrs. Gisela withdrew it, but if I were Aldo, I would never have reappeared. (He would have said 🙂 “Swallow me dirt and dump me for China.” Whenever I talk to my family or my friends, for me she is Mrs. Gisela. There is a respect. We are talking about your boss, you have to know how to express yourself.

On the other hand, we see you every morning in America today. How do you take Janet Barboza’s jokes?

The jokes that I make with Mrs. Janet are jokes that we both allow ourselves because I know her much before America today, since 2015.

And now that you have experience as an entertainer, would you like to have your own television show?

It is not within my plans, but I do not rule it out. If it was a television show, I would like to be allowed to be me, I cannot put myself in the position of the serious because it is not my thing. I think people love me because I tell it like it is. If I had that opportunity, I would like to be one hundred percent Edson.

Magaly Medina has listed you as a talented person on her show. How did you get their feedback?

I wanted to die because my mother called me and said: “Son, you are going out in Magaly. What did you do?”. And my clear mind told me: “What did I do? I’m behaving well.” And I get a note from my work …. I felt happy and grateful because many people who did not know who I was wrote to tell me: “I have started to investigate about you, I have seen your Instagram, your TikTok”. And how nice! Those things make you happy.

For you, and even more so for your family, the criticism you may receive for being a public figure must be complicated …

Sometimes there are people who think of you without caring about anything, with terms that you can imagine, but happily I tell them: “Mom, Dad, you don’t answer those people. You don’t earn anything, you know who I am, what I do, period ”. You grow older and more talk about you. When I grow older, more will talk about me, but three radishes will matter to me.

Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.