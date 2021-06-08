Editorial There are few plastic beaches left

The world will be covered in plastic if action is not taken quickly.

Plastic is a great invention. It is durable, inexpensive and bends in many ways. Once a person has invented such a great product, one should also take care of what happens to the plastic after use.

There are no more beaches or mountain peaks in the world where no plastic can be found. For example, beach resorts favored by Finns in the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia are rapidly becoming plastic.

A recent study says that 80 percent of the plastic that ends up in the sea does not remain as rafts on the outpost, but drifts into coastal waters. There, the microplastic injures organisms and also ends up in the human body.

One third of the world’s plastic waste now ends up in the seas. That’s about 11 million tons a year and that number could triple by 2040. The means by which almost all plastic products can be diverted for reuse or recycling are already known. The solution to the problem only requires a determination to put in place the means.

