Editorial The power of the Coalition Party does not falter in Espoo

June 7, 2021
World
There will be no big surprises in the Espoo municipal elections. The Coalition Party is likely to continue as the largest party, but needs the support of other parties in the council.

The construction of the Western Metro was a big leap for Espoo towards the more urban city. The picture shows the construction of the Matinkylä metro station and the extension of the Iso Omena shopping center in 2014. Picture: Kari Pellinen

Otherwise As in many other municipalities, it is pointless to expect big surprises from the Espoo municipal elections.

The city is strongly pro-Coalition, and this setup is not shaken again.

HS fresh support survey promises the Coalition as much as about 34 per cent support, which would be even slightly more than last municipal election.

