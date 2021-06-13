Editorial The penalty is like a flower beat

If we want to reduce illegal strikes in Finland, then at least the compensatory fine system will not help.

Industrial tribunal on Wednesday sentenced the Railway Union (Rau) from an illegal strike to punitive fines. In March, Rau organized a labor struggle for locomotive drivers, which stopped almost all commuter trains in the Helsinki region for two days. Rau said that VR won the competition for local train traffic with too low a bid. According to Rau, this will lead to trampling on the working conditions of union workers.

The strike was timed with a few hours ’notice in the midst of a worsening coronavirus crisis and student writings in the metropolitan area.

The Labor Court ruled that the strike was illegal. The compensatory fine was set at EUR 4,500.

If we want to reduce illegal strikes in Finland, then at least the compensatory fine system will not help. The maximum amount was revised to EUR 31,900 at the beginning of the year. It is often a small amount of money alongside the damage caused. A clear increase in the amount would not be a threat to legal industrial action, and illegal ones do not have to be tolerated.

