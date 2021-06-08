Editorial The danger of frost threatens the center

Editorial|Editorial

According to the HS survey, the Coalition Party is saving its skin in the municipal elections. Instead, the power of the center in the provinces is faltering.

Annika Saarikko (center), Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and Sanna Marin (sd) in Tiedekulma’s nature and climate exam.

20:15

Helsingin Sanomat the most surprising thing about the recent municipal election survey is that there is nothing very surprising about it. The spring of politics has gone through a riot, the EU stimulus package mix and, most recently, the Sanna Marin (sd) breakfast brawl, without having swayed party support figures very much.