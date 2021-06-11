Editorial Same blood, different sea

The Helsinki Biennale seeks answers to the great questions of the time through art.

Same the sea in all of us red blind warm.

Estonian poet Jaan Kaplinski wrote his verses in the 1980s, but they might as well describe the world of today, where a coronavirus pandemic has both united and separated humanity.

All of us have the same blood flowing in our veins that is threatened by the same virus. However, we have protected ourselves by staying as far apart as possible. One of the borders runs in the sea between Finland and Estonia.

The Helsinki Biennale art exhibition opens today on Vallisaari in the Gulf of Finland, the theme of which has just been chosen The same sea. The exhibition deals with the big questions of the time in the language of art. In the middle of the barren marine nature, his works have been built by 41 artists and groups of artists from Finland and around the world.

Up to 300,000 visitors to the art event, which will last until the end of September, are expected, mainly from Finland due to the pandemic.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.