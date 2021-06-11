Editorial Power can change in Helsinki

In the municipal elections in the capital, the Greens are strongly challenging the Coalition. After the election, the torsion begins with the mayor.

Coalition has been Helsinki ‘s largest party for many decades. HS under the municipal elections support survey according to him, this would continue to be the case, but the party’s support would fall from the previous municipal elections.

The last municipal elections were exceptional compared to the previous one, because then the mayor was voted for the first time in Helsinki. The Coalition Party’s mayoral candidate was Jan Vapaavuori, who collected a historically large personal sound catch.