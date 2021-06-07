Editorial Christian Democratic candidate Armin Laschet rises in the German Chancellery

No Result
Christian Democratic candidate Armin Laschet rises in the German Chancellery

June 7, 2021
in World
Editorial|Editorial

For Armin Laschet, the German Christian Democrat chancellor’s candidate, his own party’s election victory in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt in eastern Germany was an important milestone on the road to the chancellor’s seat in the autumn federal elections.

For Armin Laschet, the German Christian Democrat chancellor candidate, the fact that the CDU won the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday was an important venue for the show before the September federal elections. Picture: Jens Schlüter / AFP

16:30

In Germany is the federal parliament election in the fall, where the Christian Democratic CDU, a traditional German power party, has a lot at stake. The party is fighting for an election victory and a chancellor position without the help of Chancellor Angela Merkel. To mark Merkel, the CDU will offer Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state. However, Laschet has had great difficulty convincing even his own party of the ability to strike.

