Editorial A basic account would encourage young people to study and manage their lives

The need to simplify social security and break down incentive traps has been burning for a long time. Now a radical reform would be technically possible.
Current social security is not conducive to encouraging young people with a search direction and a lack of motivation to study. Unemployment benefits are clearly more generous than student benefits.
The Academy of Finland’s project has shaped the answer to the problem from the so-called basic account. At the same time, the idea of social security has been radically reformed, giving the beneficiary the power to decide where and when he or she needs temporary support (HS 4.6.).
