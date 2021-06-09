Editorial A basic account would encourage young people to study and manage their lives

The need to simplify social security and break down incentive traps has been burning for a long time. Now a radical reform would be technically possible.

Current social security is not conducive to encouraging young people with a search direction and a lack of motivation to study. Unemployment benefits are clearly more generous than student benefits.

The Academy of Finland’s project has shaped the answer to the problem from the so-called basic account. At the same time, the idea of ​​social security has been radically reformed, giving the beneficiary the power to decide where and when he or she needs temporary support (HS 4.6.).