No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial A basic account would encourage young people to study and manage their lives

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

The need to simplify social security and break down incentive traps has been burning for a long time. Now a radical reform would be technically possible.

Current social security is not conducive to encouraging young people with a search direction and a lack of motivation to study. Unemployment benefits are clearly more generous than student benefits.

The Academy of Finland’s project has shaped the answer to the problem from the so-called basic account. At the same time, the idea of ​​social security has been radically reformed, giving the beneficiary the power to decide where and when he or she needs temporary support (HS 4.6.).

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Mauro Pérez, Lugo's new sports director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.