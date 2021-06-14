A few days ago, the reality boy Guty Carrera surprised all his followers after testing positive for the COVID-19. Also, after being infected, his mother Edith tapia He asked to pray for the health of ‘The Colt’.

Through social networks, Guty showed videos showing the high temperatures of fever that he had, which led him to be in bed at all times. Also, due to the symptoms he suffers and to avoid infections, he had to stay away from the recordings of the Mexican reality show where he debuted as captain of the La Cobras team.

Given the situation that the model is mischievous, his mother asked her followers to pray for her son so that he would recover soon.

“My faith in God allows me to have the confidence and peace of mind that my beautiful Guty Carrera will conquer this terrible infection that plagues the world. If you feel like saying a prayer of health for him, it will be wonderful”Reads his Twitter post.

Likewise, before Edith’s comment, netizens did not hesitate to respond and entrust themselves to the saints.

“Virgen del Rosario protect and take care of everyone in the world who goes through this virus or any disease. Amen ”,“ Our prayers. I have a month of having tested positive for COVID and 12 days to negative. My recovery was fast and good ”and“ Blessings for Guty ”were some of the messages.

