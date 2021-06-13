Today we are talking about a very interesting tool that allows you to edit photos online in a completely free way, it is a rather powerful tool that is compatible with the files most used by graphic designers, photographers and creators in general, but its strength lies in the fact that it can be used completely online, without downloading anything on the computer.

The tool in question is called Photopea, to use it simply open the site and you are immediately taken to a graphical interface that is very reminiscent of the Adobe suite programs.

Already from the welcome screen we can see the compatibility with all popular formats, in fact, it is possible to edit files in PSD, AI, XD, sketch, PDF, XCF, RAW format and many others. If you want to edit photos online and you have a RAW file or PSD template on your PC, you can then load it into the tool and start your editing.

Taking a little tour it is possible to notice that the interface allows you to access all the basic tools you may need when you need to edit an image or a photo, you can add various levels, make a selection by range of colors, exploit the magic wand tool and much more.

Photo Editing Online: Free Photoshop Alternative?

So can we talk about a valid free Photoshop alternative? Surely this tool is very advanced if we consider that it can be used simply through the browser, it also allows upload files in PSD format and to export them in the same format, this means that we could for example start our editing work through Photopea and then finish it in Photoshop, or vice versa.

Of course for more complex jobs Photoshop is certainly more performing, in fact Photopea runs inside the browser with all the limitations of the case. The real question then is: what should i edit? If you have to create a simple image or do a quick retouch of little importance, I would say that you can safely rely on Photopea, then if you have experience in the field you can evaluate the effectiveness of this tool yourself by trying it directly, in fact one of the advantages is certainly its be free, so it costs nothing to try.

It must also be considered that Photoshop and the other tools of the Adobe suite have very advanced tools that are not available on this online tool, so a lot depends on your final goal.

If in addition to editing photos online you also need to create images for social media, or for a website, you can also take advantage of various ready-made templates, in fact, just click on “New project” and you can choose the format that best suits your needs, then if you want to start from 0 just click on “Create”, otherwise you can choose a model from those proposed on the right. This is a very useful way to have a base to build on when you’re short of ideas or in a hurry.

We can therefore say that Photopea is a good alternative to free Photoshop in case you want to edit photos online comfortably and without the use of more sophisticated tools that are present in the Adobe suite. It is certainly a very interesting online tool and our advice is to give it a chance.