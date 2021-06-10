Ecuador will be strengthened in the Brazil America’s Cup with 20 players who are active in foreign clubs and with only 8 of those who play in the Pro League of the country, according to the list called this Wednesday by the national team coach, the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro.

After the seventh and eighth dates of the South American qualifiers, which closed yesterday with the defeat of Ecuador by 1-2 at home against Peru, and remain in third place in the table of positions of the qualifiers, with 9 points, Alfaro excluded goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez, from Independiente del Valle; defender Pedro Pablo Perlaza, from Liga de Quito; midfielders Carlos Gruezo, from German Augsburg; and Juan Cazares, from the Fluminense of Brazil, and called for the first time the youth defender of the Independent of the Valley, José Andrés Hurtado.

Ecuador will debut in the America’s Cup next Sunday against Colombia for Group A, which complete Brazil, Peru Y Venezuela.

Although Ecuador has not managed to contest a final of the continental tournament of selections, the directors of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) and the coaching staff have as main objective qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, an experience that he repeated in South Korea and Japan in 2002, in Germany in 2006 and in Brazil in 2014. Despite taking the Copa América in Brazil without much pressure, Ecuadorians hope that their team will also excel in the continental tournament.

Those summoned by Alfaro

Goalkeepers: Alexander Domínguez (Vélez Sarsfield-ARG), Hernán Galíndez (Catholic University), Pedro Ortiz (Emelec).

Defenses: Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal-ESP), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles-USA), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo-BRA), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders-USA), Félix Torres (Santos-MEX), Ángelo Preciado (Genk-BEL ), Piero Hincapié (Córdoba-ARG Workshops), José Andrés Hurtado (Independiente del Valle), Mario Pineida and Luis León (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Moisés Caicedo (Brighton-ING)), Jehgson Méndez (Orlando City-USA), Alan Franco (Atlético Mineiro-BRA), Damián Díaz (Barcelona), José Carabalí (Catholic University), Dixon Arroyo (Emelec) and Christian Noboa ( Socchi-RUS).

Forwards: Gonzalo Plata (Sporting de Lisboa-POR), Ángel Mena (León-MEX), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahçe-Turkey), Michael Estrada (Toluca-MEX), Leonardo Campana (Famalicão-POR), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna-MEX ), Fidel Martínez (Tijuana-MEX) and Jordi Caicedo (CSKA Sofía-BUL).