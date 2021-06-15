From the three-day meeting between the leaders of the seven most advanced economies in the world there were several announcements, among them, that until next year they will donate 870 million vaccines to the nations most in need. However, for WHO this “is not enough”.

The three days of meeting, with leaders of the seven richest and most powerful countries in the world, ended with many announcements, but with results that, according to various organizations such as Human Rights Watch, Oxfam and the World Health Organization itself, are not enough .

The presidents of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States gathered in the south-west of the United Kingdom, from Friday the 11th to Sunday the 13th, in their first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began.

At the end of the summit, the long list of announcements included the promise to donate more than a billion vaccines –870 million between 2020 and 2021–, a more radical fight against climate change and the support of a global tax for multinationals.

The leaders made pledges of support for global health, green energy, infrastructure and education, all to show that international cooperation is back after the upheavals caused by the pandemic and the US presence of Donald Trump.

Thank you for being a brilliant host, Cornwall. The G7 Summit 2021 has officially come to a close, and what a few days it has been. We wish everyone a safe journey home. Watch the highlights 👇 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇮🇹 🇯🇵 🇺🇸 🇪🇺 🇦🇺 🇮🇳 🇿🇦 🇰🇷 🇺🇳# G7UK pic.twitter.com/jKVZreugzG – G7 UK (@ G7) June 13, 2021



However, health and environmental advocates were clearly impressed by the vague details of the leaders’ final statement.

Insufficient donations

Despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call to “vaccinate the world” by the end of 2022, the promise of a billion doses to poor countries, both directly and through donations to the Covax program, falls far short of what 11 billion doses that the World Health Organization says are needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population and truly end the pandemic.

“I welcome the announcement that the G7 countries will donate 870 million doses of vaccines, mainly through Covax. This is helpful, but we need more and we need it faster,” warned Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, CEO of The OMS.

Half of the promise of 1 billion doses comes from the United States and 100 million from Great Britain. Canada said it would also administer 100 million doses and France promised 60 million.

In total, the leaders said they pledged 870 million doses “directly over the next year,” and that the additional contributions will bring the total to “the equivalent of more than a billion doses.”

“A colossal failure”

The organization Human Rights Watch called the summit a “colossal failure”, as world leaders “failed to meet the challenges” of the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change, as well as a new investigation into “abuses committed by the board of Myanmar “, among other topics.

# G7 on vaccines: ➡️ They wanted to pledge 1 billion doses by the end of next year. ➡️ They failed, pledging only 870 million. 💥 The world needs at least 11 BILLION. The good news is that 2 of the 7 now understand that wider production is needed. https://t.co/OUWNxt1kcf pic.twitter.com/r7e7TyO7pK – Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) June 14, 2021



“This G7 summit will live in infamy,” said Max Lawson, head of inequality policy at the international aid group Oxfam. “Faced with the greatest health emergency in a century and a climate catastrophe that is destroying our planet, they have completely failed to meet the challenges of our time,” he added.

For his part, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown declared that the lack of a more ambitious vaccination plan was “an inexcusable moral failure”.

With AP and Reuters