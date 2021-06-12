The Cuban government announced that, as of June 21, 2021, it will temporarily stop accepting income in dollars “in view of the obstacles imposed by the economic blockade of the United States.” The measure paves the way for the euro to consolidate in the country as an alternate currency.

In Cuba, the only way to obtain dollars to access products in the basic basket is the informal market, where the currency began an unstoppable climb to reach 70 pesos this week compared to the official rate of 24 pesos per dollar.

That is why, hours after the Government announced that it seeks to pressure the United States with the suspension of dollar deposits, hundreds of citizens took to social networks to protest a measure that they really pressure, they say, is to they.

Those who send money to their relatives, for example, from the United States, do so through the “informal” route, after Washington sanctions forced the closure of Western Union and other channels established by Fincimex, one of the state companies. sanctioned.

The US currency will temporarily no longer be accepted for bank cash deposits, although the government did not extend the restriction to Internet transfers or transactions in other currencies.

In this way, Cuban bank account holders will have until June 21 to deposit dollars before the suspension takes effect. The decision could affect mostly those who receive remittances, as they will now have to use a currency other than the dollar.

The Central Bank temporarily suspends acceptance of US dollar cash deposits as a result of the brutal financial persecution of the blockade. That is, again, the main cause of our greatest problems. #RemoveTheBlockhttps://t.co/UkN3m8mYTO – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 11, 2021



Some Cubans and analysts speculated that this is a government attempt to control the price of the dollar in the illegal market, which has doubled compared to the official value since the country began opening stores that sell in hard currency and stopped selling greenbacks due to to the shortage of cash.

The euro as an alternate currency

The probable immediate consequence of the Cuban government’s decision will be that the green currency will be dethroned by the euro and that it will skyrocket in value in the informal market, further complicating the lives of those who do not have access to the European currency.

The euro is around 80 pesos compared to the official rate of 29.2, while the dollar reaches 70 pesos in the informal market, almost three times its official price of 24 Cuban pesos.

1/7 The suspension of USD cash deposits in the accounts that back the cards in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) could have 3 direct impacts: modification of relative prices, greater loss of confidence in the Cuban peso, and expansion of the informal market pic.twitter.com/hdLhTWeUa9 – Pedro Monreal (@pmmonreal) June 11, 2021



Pressure on the White House?

The Cuban government justified in the economic blockade of the United States that it prevents “the national banking system from being able to deposit the cash in US dollars that is collected in the country abroad.”

“The duration of this measure will depend on the elimination of the restrictions that prevent the normal operation of the export procedures of the US currency,” said the Central Bank of Cuba. That is, the elimination of US sanctions.

More than 20 banks have stopped processing transactions involving Cuba since former President Donald Trump tightened sanctions on the island nation, Central Bank Vice President Yamile Berra Cires said at a round table on state television.

For many years, Cuba had a 10% tax on dollars, citing how difficult it was for the government to use them due to the US embargo. But it eliminated that tax last year, while opening more stores that sell in dollars, rather than local currency.

With EFE and Reuters