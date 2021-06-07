ofChristiane Kühl shut down

The Swiss economist Stefan Legge explains in an interview why trade policy has become such a sensitive area and why the EU needs to clarify important issues – especially when it comes to China.

Munich / St. Gallen – in 2020 China * overtook the USA as the largest trading partner of the European Union. The EU exchanged goods and services worth 709 billion US dollars with the People’s Republic – with the USA it was 671 billion US dollars. The same tendency applies in large parts of the world: China has become indispensable for the foreign trade of many countries; business with the People’s Republic is on.

But China is a difficult partner; Geopolitics is increasingly influencing trade. Foreign companies in China complain about the politicization of economic life. Just talking about the exchange of goods at summits or ministerial meetings no longer works. Topics such as the human rights situation in Xinjiang, the trade conflict between China and the USA, the strategic infrastructure program of the New Silk Road *, high-tech competition or even the ideological rivalry of systems are pushing their way into the economic world, which used to be viewed separately. That was just shown by the drama surrounding the CAI * investment agreement between the EU and China, which was put on hold.

This is one of the trends in global trade policy that the economist Stefan Legge from the Swiss Institute for International Economics

and Applied Economic Research at the University of St. Gallen for years. The right way to deal with China is a great challenge. For Legge, however, a confrontation of China without a strategic goal along the lines of former US President Donald Trump is, above all, an example of how not to do it.

China and trade: Economist calls for a “clear strategy” from the EU – “Learn from Trump what doesn’t work”

Today, China is the most important trade and economic partner for many countries around the world. At the same time, a difficult and technologically serious competition is growing with the People’s Republic. How should the European states best deal with China in terms of trade policy?

In general, trade policy can no longer be viewed in isolation today. Today trade policy is also security policy, geopolitics and environmental policy – especially in connection with China. To do this, it is important to have a clear strategy. I have to know where I am – and determine where I want to go and how to get there. So far, this has been lacking in trade policy towards China.

Former US President Donald Trump is an example of this. He acted rather amateurishly, and it was always unclear what he actually wanted from China. Just relying on punitive tariffs changes little. American companies have brought practically no production back to the US and Chinese exporters have largely passed the higher costs through the punitive tariffs on to US consumers. The impact on economic output was very small in both countries. You can learn a lot from this that doesn’t work when dealing with China.

What do you think the EU should do to do better?

First of all, the EU has to clarify what is important to it – and that includes unpleasant questions: Are the living conditions in Xinjiang more important to us than jobs such as those in Wolfsburg? To what extent are we prepared to accept the territorial principle in the case of China (according to which China does not tolerate interference in the internal affairs of other countries, note d. Red.)? If you come to the conclusion that production conditions are bad, who then decides how good they should be? Our view of China is very western, and not everyone is really familiar with other regions of the world. We quickly find ourselves morally superior. It is important to weigh up and approach the matter with honesty.

However, once the EU * has answered the above questions for itself, it shouldn’t hide itself. Alongside the USA and China, Europe is one of the three big players in the world.

EU faces important unresolved questions: “How do we get better ourselves?”

The USA would like to get the EU on board for its China course. You see yourself in “extreme competition” with China and continue to rely on confrontation under Joe Biden *. The EU has not yet committed itself to this. Brussels sees China as a partner, competitor and system rival all at the same time. Germany does not want to let the dialogue break off either. What do you recommend to the EU? Confrontation and Containment of China or Cooperation?

Above all, the EU should focus on being more successful itself – in other words, on proving that our democratic path is the better. The best way to do this is to take on the competition and ask yourself: How do we get better ourselves? How can an attractive economic environment be created in this country, in which human rights and environmental protection are upheld, and in which the lower half of the income distribution also benefits from economic growth? If this succeeds, Europe will have an attractive counter-model to that in China and the USA.

It is difficult to rebuild cooperation with China once relations have noticeably deteriorated. Forgering with China can be expensive, see Australia.

After Australia challenged China’s claims in the South China Sea and demanded an independent investigation into the origin of Covid-19, Beijing imposed punitive tariffs and import boycotts against Canberra – for example for wine, grain, coal, lobster and meat. Since then, the once close relationships have continued to deteriorate. What do you conclude from this?

You have to be able and willing to afford an attitude that is critical of China. Europe is also relatively dependent on China for trade. And there is no compelling substitute for China.

China’s trade policy: a plan is recognizable – unlike in the west

This situation is definitely in the interests of Beijing. How would you describe Chinese trade policy?

Trade policy is pursued very strategically in China – with the country’s clear long-term interests in mind. It’s about establishing China as the most important and most successful nation in the world. Whether it’s the trade dispute with the USA * or the New Silk Road: You can’t help but recognize a plan – unlike the often very changeable governments in the West.

In China, people have a different attitude towards the government. Expectations are very high, but there is also greater respect for public servants. Positions in ministries and public administration are only given to those who prevail against strong competition. Accordingly, the level of competence is often very high. Nevertheless, Chinese politics is also making mistakes, such as the annoyance of the American economy or, most recently, the sanctions against Europeans.

Part of the Chinese strategy is also to use government funds to specifically promote companies in key sectors – also in order to make them powerful players on the world market. Despite multiple international criticism of this model, China is quite successful with it. Is this a policy that you would also recommend to the EU?

The EU tends to subsidize less than the US * or China. She emphasizes the rules within the WTO or the EU itself to curb subsidies. As an economist, I think little of the targeted promotion of individual industries, such as the hydrogen industry. It would be better to create the best framework conditions – for example by developing important infrastructure or promoting talent. This debate about the right way forward is still going on in Europe – in France industrial policy is found to be okay, in other countries traditionally less so.

When it comes to subsidies from other countries such as China, the EU shouldn’t put up with everything. Something like the solar industry cannot happen again. (A few years ago, state-subsidized solar companies from China ousted the previously successful European solar companies from their own home market – because they were able to sell their photovoltaic modules much cheaper thanks to state aid. Many of the European companies went bankrupt as a result. Editor’s note.)

What measures can the EU take to prevent this from happening again?

In such cases, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has the option of introducing retaliatory tariffs for dumping or a compensation mechanism for the industries subsidized in a country.

The problem with punitive tariffs, however, is that they can be circumvented. For example, after China began subsidizing the manufacture and export of fiber optics, the EU imposed a punitive tariff. As a result, a Chinese company began producing fiber optics in Egypt – and simply exported it from there to the EU without punitive tariffs. This only went on for a while, because a punitive tariff was introduced here as well. But it remains a game of cat and mouse. The more opaque the state support, the more difficult it is to retaliate.

China and the EU: “So far there is no alternative to China”

In your opinion, how likely is it that the above-mentioned political tensions will lead to so-called decoupling, i.e. unbundling of the global flow of goods in favor of more regional trade – for example within the EU or Southeast Asia?

The data up to 2019 do not speak in favor of such a regionalization. In 2020 there was a slump in trade over long distances – but that was mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. You have to think about it, would you get by without China? So far there is no alternative to China – neither for purchasing nor as a sales market. However, countries and companies are starting to think in terms of alternatives. When the goal is to reduce dependency, there are many options. But the greater flexibility and reduced dependency will also come with higher costs.

Interview: Christiane Kühl