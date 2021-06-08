Economic growth A huge wave of investment is expected in Finland: EK survey predicts almost 9 billion in industrial investment

The value of total investments in industry is expected to rise to around EUR 8.6 billion this year. That would mean an increase of about 16 percent over last year.

To Finland an actual wave of investment is expected in the near future. According to the latest investment survey from the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK, growth in industrial investment is expected to be very strong this year.

In EK’s view, it is particularly positive that growth is forecast for both research and development investments and so-called fixed investments.

The value of the industry’s total investments this year would be about 8.6 billion euros. That would mean an increase of about 16 percent over last year.

The news is updated.