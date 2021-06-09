Ecology Hundreds of dead reindeer were found in the Norwegian tundra, and scientists were left to monitor what would happen to them – Over the years, an essential mechanism has been revealed in which death bursts into life

When animals die, they do a great service to their environment. Carcasses provide a staggering amount of food for other species.

Sight is familiar to anyone who has watched nature programs on television. The world’s most spectacular trek is underway: a million wildebeest antelopes and hundreds of thousands of zebras and gazelles are flying through the Serengeti National Park.

The drama intensifies when the animals come to the banks of the Marajoki River. They hesitate and turn, and the restlessness grows. Eventually, the first run into a river teeming with crocodiles. Others follow, and the herd disintegrates into a chaotic mass where everyone pushes and tramples on each other.