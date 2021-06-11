Pablo Echenique has suggested this Friday that he will not go on the next electoral lists of United We Can and that he will not take “long to return” to his profession because, as he explained, he is a “defender” that one should not spend “a long time in politics”. In an interview on Aragón Radio, the spokesperson for United We can still point out that he has not “thought” enough “to make such a decision” and that he “would have to speak” with his colleagues. «.

Thus, and after giving an example to the former secretary general of the party, Pablo Iglesias, Echenique has made it clear that in Podemos they do not come into politics “to pursue a professional career.” «After only seven years in politics, he has gone home. I think that has to be a hallmark in Podemos, also for me. And although I have not made the decision, I am giving enough clues “, has influenced. Along these lines, and although his “case has not been as serious” as that of Iglesias, Echenique has denounced the “harassment” that he has had to suffer as a “front-line figure” of a “formation like” the ‘dwelling ‘.

“It will not take me long to return to my profession because I believe in not being in politics for a long time,” continued Echenique, who has continued to draw parallels with Iglesias’ departure from politics, recalling that both jumped to the forefront at the beginning of 2014 , seven years ago.