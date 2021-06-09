The US National Institute on Aging has named the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s. This is reported by Express.

It is noted that memory loss, confusion, and difficulty in performing routine tasks may indicate the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

According to experts, the most common symptom is forgetting recently received information. It is clarified that people who do not suffer from ailment subsequently manage to remember forgotten information.

Experts noted that people with Alzheimer’s disease can lose track of the days and seasons, sometimes they can forget where they are and how they came somewhere. Difficulties in daily activities include problems with performing tasks that patients previously solved for a long time. For example, patients may forget the route to a place where they traveled every day for several years.

Earlier, the President of the Russian Society of Somnologists, Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Honored Doctor of Russia Roman Buzunov said that sleepwalking in adulthood can be a symptom of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as various tumors. “If in an adult state sleepwalking suddenly developed, but before that it was not, this is a rather serious situation,” said Buzunov. According to the specialist, it is necessary to examine a person and exclude serious pathologies.