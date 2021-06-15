ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

And also earlier than Berlin: According to a report, dance halls in Brandenburg should be allowed to reopen as early as June 16.

Potsdam – With an incidence of 6.2 (As of June 15) Brandenburg is currently doing quite well. The clubs in the state may be able to officially open in a few hours. At least that’s what reports bild.de and is referring to a new Corona regulation, which the state government wants to vote on this Tuesday.

The opening of the clubs would then be valid from June 16, it is said. If you want to get in, you have to provide your personal data for contact tracking in the event of a corona outbreak. Berlin, on the other hand, famous for its nightlife, wants to keep clubs closed. Here the incidence is currently 13.6.

Brandenburg opens clubs and drops compulsory corona test if the incidence falls below 20

How many people are allowed inside the dance halls depends on the size of the room, the report continues. Outside, up to 500 dancers should be allowed. Private celebrations with family or friends, on the other hand, are limited to 70 guests outside and 30 inside.

In addition, there should be a new test freedom with an incidence below 20, in schools, cinemas, pubs and during sports. Initially, the decision was only made at the 10 limit. If the value rises again five days in a row above 20, the test is mandatory again.

Debate about mask compulsory in Germany: Brandenburg wants to tip them outdoors

And then there is the requirement to wear a mask, which is currently the subject of such heated debate. In Brandenburg it should generally be omitted outdoors, writes bild.de. The mask requirement should be continued in closed rooms in which compliance with the distance requirement is not possible. So in public transport, theaters and cinemas and in schools from grade 7.

At the weekend, a report about plans for the party island Mallorca had caused a stir. Here, too, life is becoming more and more normal: discos, pubs and other nightspots should be allowed to open around mid-July (probably on July 17, 2021) in the course of the good development of the Corona situation. This also applies to the rest of the Balearic Islands, reports the newspaper Diario de Mallorca. Brandenburg would be even earlier. Only Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania currently has an even lower incidence with 4.6. (frs)