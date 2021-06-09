The video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) and the Swedish studio DICE announced this Wednesday the expected Battlefield 2042, the new installment of his popular saga of shooting games, which will be released on October 22 for the current generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, the previous one (PS4 and Xbox One) and PC.

Battlefield 2042 breaks the hegemony of war-centered conflicts World War I and II to take them to an experience of a near future, which recalls what was seen in the old Battlefield 3 and 4.

In order not to be less than its rivals in the genre, such as Fortnite or Call of Duty, EA and DICE also bet on Massive games of up to 128 players that are unprecedented in the saga.

The new title also elevates the action with the real-time event inclusion that reconfigure the battlefield and tactical combat, and to this are also added new weapons, vehicles and gadgets for different strategies.

Battlefield 2042 promises battles with up to 128 players, but it will not have Batlle Royale.

In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the brink. Shortages of food, energy and clean water have driven dozens of nations out of business, creating the largest refugee crisis in human history. Among these Despatriado, or Despat, are families, farmers, engineers – and even soldiers.

In the midst of this crisis, United States and Russia they drag the world into all-out war. “The Despast Specialists join both sides, not fighting for a flag, but for the future of the homeless in this new world,” say the producers behind the game.



Fighter jets, helicopters, ATVs, tanks and more vehicles will be part of Battlefield 2042.

The players will put themselves in the shoes of the Specialists, a new type of playable soldier for the franchise.

Inspired by the four traditional Battlefield classes, Specialists will be equipped with their own Trait and Specialty, and will have fully customizable equipment.

As specialists, players will have access to an arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons, gear, and vehicles to use in battle. These new tools offer gamers a lots of options to find the combination that suits your play style and outmaneuver your opponents.

A Battlefield with new gaming experiences

Battlefield 2042, which EA defined as “the largest and most ambitious title in the franchise,” includes three game experience different.

The first of the experiences is Total war, the new generation of large-scale battle modes Conquest and Advancement, featuring the largest maps in the franchise and, for the first time, up to 128 players.

They include world events such as tornadoes that sweep the map and sandstorms that block the sun.



Battlefield 2042 introduces weather conditions for the first time in the series.

The second is Danger zone, a new type of squad-based game for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on DICE multiplayer.

The third experience, developed by DICE LA, is aimed especially at the veteran players of the saga and will be announced shortly during the event EA Play Live July 22.



Battlefield 2042 is offered as a pre-order in the digital stores of the PS Store, Microsoft Store and Steam (PC) consoles.

Battlefield 2042 is available for pre-order starting this Wednesday and will launch on October 22 in three editions: Standard, Gold and Ultimate, with different prices and additional content.

For example, the basic edition is already pre-sold at 5938.35 pesos in order to PC, $ 4949.10 on Xbox One and $ 5749.10 on Xbox Series X; While it will cost $ 59.99 on Sony PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles.

SL