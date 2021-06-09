Just over two hours ago, Electronic Arts has presented the first trailer for Battlefield 2042, the new installment of the franchise developed by DICE, with which it has launched a fantastic wink to all fans with classic actions previously seen in this war saga.
For now, the company has summoned us to June 13, probably to the Microsoft conference, to be able to see the first properly playable content of the title, so we still do not know what the game will look like on new generation consoles and on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits revealed for Battlefield 2042
However, what we have been able to know, thanks to the official game page, are the EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits for Battlefield 2042 that will have the subscribers of both services. To this day it is unknown if the game will reach any of these services at launch, but from the information shared by Electronic Arts, everything could indicate that this will not be a reality.
As we can see in the image that accompanies the text, the EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits for Battlefield 2042 consist of the advantages already seen above for the Electronic Arts subscription service, being the following:
10 hours of early access from October 15, 2021.
Early access to the open beta.
Exclusive monthly rewards for subscribers.
10% discount on the game reservation.
Access to the Play List.
Battlefield 2042 will hit the market on October 22, and it will be this Sunday when we will discover if the game will finally be available at launch on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or if we will only have access to the benefits indicated above.
