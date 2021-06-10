The company has confirmed the case and they indicate that there is no reason to think about risks in the privacy of its users.

Unfortunately, we have to echo a new hack at a video game company. In this case, it was up to Electronic arts, from which they would have stolen a huge amount of data. As they point from the Vice portal, hackers claim to have more than 780 GB of information.

As indicated in the aforementioned media after receiving information from clandestine forums, hackers would have taken data from games such as Battlefield, FIFA or The Sims. In fact, they claim to have the source code for FIFA 21 and their matchmaking server. In addition to using the same technology as the Frostbite graphics engine, on which most of the company’s games are based, as well as development kits or creation codes.

Hackers would be trying to sell the informationFrom EA they have confirmed the cases through a spokesman, who assures that they are investigating reports of an intrusion on their network, but also leaves their users alone. “Player data not accessed and we have no reason to believe that there is any risk to player privacy. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing investigation. “

Apparently hackers have already shared some selection of screenshots demonstrating their access to EA data, although they have not distributed any internal data for the moment. Although the same source assures that, apparently, the hackers who have committed this intrusion are already trying sell the information. Recently, CD Projekt RED suffered a similar hack.

