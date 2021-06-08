Introducing Battlefiled 6 it is only a few hours away from taking place. Specifically, tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time, Electronic Arts will officially show the title for the first time, at which point we will be able to find out whether the numerous leaks that have taken place in recent weeks are real or not.

However, the Californian company is doing very important promotional work, with the aim that no fan of the saga or of the genre misses the Battlefield 6 presentation, to such an extent that not only social networks are showing brief previews of the presentation, but even the consoles have small messages about it.

EA doesn’t want you to miss the Battlefield 6 presentation

A good example is the tease that you can see in the tweet shared by the official franchise account. In it, we can see a video that to show an encrypted transmission, as we could also see yesterday through the official Xbox account, which sparked rumors about the possibility of watching Battlefield 6 on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Many details of the new Battlefield that would be called Battlefield 2042 are leaked

However, this is not the only thing that Electronic Arts has had in hand in relation to the introduction of Battlefield 6. In addition to the messages from the networks, the company has also carried out a promotional campaign on both the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, reducing the franchise titles in their respective stores, and occupying part of their dashboard.

What there is no doubt is that EA intends that the presentation of the new installment of the Battlefield franchise is an event.