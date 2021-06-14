Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The Future Games conference continues to show new games that are nowhere to be launched, one of them is OlliOlli World, the game where you will have to show all your skills on the skateboard.

OlliOlli World is an action and platform game where skateboarding will be the protagonist and your mission will be to go around a colorful world, while meeting friendly characters during your walk to discover the mystical gods of skateboarding.

You can watch the trailer here:

How could you observe, Olli Olli World It will take you through a skateboarding utopia in vibrant locations where you will discover new paths, side missions and great rewards, while listening to a stylish soundtrack.

Olli Olli World It is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC next winter.

The official LEVEL UP shirts have arrived – GET YOURS HERE

What did you think of this ad? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see all of our special E3 2021 coverage.