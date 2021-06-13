Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

We continue with our coverage of E3 2021, now with the Future Games conference, where the release date of Eldest souls, the title that will give you a brutal and challenging fighting experience with your bosses.

On Eldest souls You will find yourself in a desolate kingdom due to the last act of vengeance of some ancient gods, so humanity’s only hope will be a lone warrior ready for the mission.

You can watch the trailer here:

As you could see, in Eldest souls Challenging battles await you in which your every move and decision is vital. Seek to defeat the gods and obtain unimaginable powers to continue your adventure.

Eldest souls It will be released on July 29 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.

