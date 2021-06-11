After its 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the most important annual video game event of the year, Electronic Entertainment Expo -better known by its acronym E3-, will start its 2021 edition with an opening day this Saturday with announcements from the main companies in the sector.

Without the thousands of in-person attendees from past editions or the imposing stands of the main electronic entertainment companies, E3 2021 will be held in an exclusively virtual format, in which the developers will broadcast their presentations live until June 15.

Without the presence of PlayStation, companies such as Xbox (Microsoft), Nintendo and video game publishers Ubisoft, Square Enix and Bandai will take advantage of the event to present the titles that will arrive in the coming months, as well as the status of other projects in development.

All lectures can be viewed and followed through Twitch, Youtube, Facebook Y Twitter.

Saturday 12

After the opening of the event, one of the first studios to come onto the virtual scene will be the French Ubisoft, with an event, Ubisoft Forward, which will take place at 15 in Argentina.

Among the novelties that will be shown, content about Far Cry 6, the new installment of his political action saga that will be released on October 7, as well as on Rainbow Six Extraction, previously called Quarentine, which was delayed due to production problems due to COVID-19.

Sunday the 13th

The second day will be marked by one of the most anticipated conferences of this E3 2021, which will be organized Xbox and Bethesda, after Microsoft’s video game unit bought from this video game studio, developer of popular sagas such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Doom.

The event, which will begin at 2:00 p.m., will feature video games from Xbox Game Studios such as Halo Infinite, the native video game for your new generation of consoles Xbox Series X and S, which will be released in late 2021 after several delays, as well as the strategy game Age of Empires: IV.

Other sagas that may appear are Forza, Fable and Hellblade, while among the titles developed by Bethesda, news about Starfield.

The Japanese study Square enix This edition of E3 is also not missed, and it will hold its SquareEnixPresents event at 3:45 pm. In it, he will carry out the world presentation of a new video game from its Eidos-Montreal division, an update on Babylon’s Fall and updates on Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel’s Averngers.

Another event that will take place on Sunday the 13th during the video game conference is PC Gaming Show, event specialized in computer video games organized within E3 by PC Gaming magazine.

Monday 14

Monday will be the third day that the independent video game developers, with presentations from companies such as Take-Two Interactive or Capcom, between different events.

Tuesday 15

The closing day of the conference will be capitalized by the historic Nintendo for the celebration of one of its broadcasts Nintendo direct, which will take place at 1:00 p.m. with a duration of about 40 minutes.

The Japanese company will focus on the games that will arrive exclusively on its Switch console in 2021. Then it will make a Nintendo Treehouse: Live, with three hours of gameplay of the new Switch games.

Another study that will have an event this closing day will be Bandai namco, and to culminate the congress, the E3 Awards Show awards ceremony, in which the specialized press (IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, GamesRadar ++ and GameBonfire) will announce the best games of the festival.

