E3 2021 is history, but during the event there were several presentations in which dozens of important games were revealed. Now that the event has come to a close, members of select media have raised their voices and selected the best of the lectures.

As we told you days ago, the ESA confirmed that it would celebrate the first edition of the best of E3 2021 and a few hours ago it announced the winners.

Apparently a selection of the most anticipated games of the companies that were part of the event was organized. Thus Nintendo’s most anticipated game was the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while Square Enix’s was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The best presentation was the Xbox one according to the E3 2021 Awards

What is striking is that the most anticipated game of the entire event was Forza Horizon 5, something interesting, because the most anticipated game of the Xbox and Bethesda presentation was not this, but Halo: Infinite.

The best presentation according to the E3 Awards was that of Xbox and Bethesda.

Something you should take into account is that media editors IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, GamesRadar +, Game bonfire Y IGN China they participated in the voting to choose the winners of this ceremony.

Most Anticipated Games by Company According to the E3 2021 Awards

Most anticipated game overall – Forza Horizon 5

Capcom – The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Gearbox Software – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Indie Games – Falling Frontier

Intellivision – Asteroids

Nintendo – Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

PC Gaming Show – Songs of Conquest

Freedom Games – Airborne kingdom

Future Games Show – Immortality

SQUARE ENIX – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ubisoft – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Xbox / Bethesda – Halo: Infinite

Yooreka Studio – Loopmancer

Image: ESA

What did you think of the award? Do you agree with the decision? Tell us in the comments.

