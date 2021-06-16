The E3 2021 Awards they decreed Forza Horizon 5 as the most anticipated game of the show that has just ended, also awarding the Xbox and Bethesda conference as the best among those presented.
Announced with trailer and release date, Forza Horizon 5 has convinced everyone, audiences and critics alike, bringing home a really important recognition, especially considering the other titles shown in these days.
After that, the E3 2021 Awards rewarded the most anticipated games even for individual publishers, as you can see in the complete list of winners below. No surprise, right?
E3 2021 Awards, all the awards
- Ubisoft Most Anticipated Game: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Gearbox Most Anticipated Game: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Xbox / Bethesda Most Anticipated Game: Halo: Infinite
- Square Enix Most Anticipated Game: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- PC Gaming Show Most Anticipated Game: Songs of Conquest
- Future Games Show Most Anticipated Game: Immortality
- Intellivision Most Anticipated Game: Dolphin Quest
- Most Anticipated Indie Game: Falling Frontier
- Freedom Games Most Anticipated Game: Airborne Kingdom
- Capcom Most Anticipated Game: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- Nintendo Most Anticipated Game: Breath of the Wild 2
- Yooreka Studio Most Anticipated Game: Loopmancer
- Best Presentation: Xbox and Bethesda Showcase
- Most Anticipated Game Overall: Forza Horizon 5
Leave a Reply