Ubisoft, Gearbox and Devolver Digital have been protagonists of the first day of the event.

We say goodbye to the first day of E3 2021 and we do it with a good handful of news under our arms and some other surprises, such as the presentation -at last- of the long-awaited Avatar game developed by Massive, the authors of The Division or the future Star Wars game from Ubisoft. Your name? Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a first-person open-world action adventure that promises to take us to never-before-seen regions of Pandora.

Annapurna has joked about Splinter Cell’s absence … againWith an original story detached from the events experienced in the original film or the new Avatar installments, this adventure has been the final culmination of Ubisoft Forward, but not the only surprise of the event … if we ignore the leaks, because hours before its start , the new Mario Rabbids like the musical game Rocksmith, which is reborn after several years of silence with new options and a greater number of musical themes.

The curious anecdote of the day is related to Splinter cell. For years, Ubisoft fans have asked for the return of this long-awaited infiltration series but, for yet another year, the E3 event of the gala company has closed without news from Sam Fisher. This has led editor Annapurna to write a message on social networks asking Ubisoft to give him the series to publish a Splinter Cell game.

Jokes apart, another of the protagonists of the day has been Return Digital, with another delusional event in which we have had a new supply of blood, katanas and demons with the trailer of Samurai warrior 3. But the publisher has also managed to surprise with such interesting games as Trek to Yomi, a samurai adventure that emulates the aesthetics of Akira Kurosawa’s movies, as well as the action RPG Deaths Door, which has also included the Titan Souls game as a gift.

Gearbox also held its own digital event today, although the Borderlands authors have been disappointed by the lack of new features, as they have re-shown the announcement trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as well as commenting on news from the Borderlands movie. A disappointment considering that there has not been much more news of interest despite having such interesting projects on the horizon as Homeworld 3, one of the most anticipated strategy games by fans of the genre.

Below we leave you with a summary of the most important news of this first day of E3 2021. We also leave you with our first impressions of some of these games presented during the most important video game fair in the world.

