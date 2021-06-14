Second day of the video game fair, with important news and great surprises.

All eyes were on Xbox and Bethesda, The expectation has been enormous, and it cannot be denied that Microsoft has played its cards well with a conference, the first of this second day of E3 2021, loaded with announcements, spectacular trailers and launch dates. The Redmonds could not have chosen a better game to open their event, with the long-awaited Starfield showing a first video preview of what we can expect from Bethesda Softworks’ ambitious space RPG.

About 8 hours of live broadcast on the second day of E3 2021It was a trailer made with the game’s graphics engine, but unfortunately, the presentation of Starfield stayed at that; A trailer without delving into the game itself, in what we can expect from it, although at least, yes, it confirmed a release date and its exclusive premiere on Xbox and PC. With such an announcement to begin with, what else did Microsoft offer? Halo Infinite was another of the great protagonists, showing a graphical improvement with respect to his last appearance a year ago, although it was a pity that some gameplay of the campaign was not shown. Instead, 343 Industries introduced the multiplayer of a video game that promises to become one of the best releases of 2021.

STALKER 2 It was another of the action games present at the Xbox event, and in this case, we did have a better approach to its action, highlighting its spectacular staging. Microsoft did not forget the indie proposals or another of its most anticipated games, Psychonauts 2, which also announced its launch date, or Flight Simulator, which is already preparing its premiere on console. With a great rhythm, the announcements and trailers did not stop happening with such interesting news as Replaced, or what’s new from the authors of Just Cause, Contraband, or of course, the sequel to the remarkable A Plague Tale.

There were many other announcements, but among all of them we would highlight the spectacular Forza Horizon 5, set in Mexico, which anticipates the racing game that was expected in this event, that is, Forza Motorsport, of which no details have been shared. To close the conference, Phil Spencer took the stage to present the latest game of the event: the newest from the team at Arkane Studios in Austin, a vampire game called Red Fall.

Here are the highlights from the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021:

Square Enix conference news and videos at E3 2021

Shortly after the Xbox event, it was time to Square enix that has started in style, presenting Guardians of the Galaxy, the new action game developed by the authors of Deus Ex Human Revolution and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Raised as a single player adventure totally overturned in history, the game stands out for its soundtrack, with songs from the eighties, and the decisions that will affect the relationship between the protagonists, the quintet formed by Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket.

Square Enix has also introduced several mobile games, including remastered versions of the first installments of Final fantasy, as well as new details of Life is Strange: True Colors. Another of the protagonists has been the long-awaited Babylon’s Fall, the new from Platinum Games, which has left mixed feelings among fans of the Japanese studio. A cooperative action game with combat inspired by Nier Automata. Another game that has left many Square Enix fans cold has been Final fantasy origins, the rumored action game developed by Team Ninja, which as its name suggests, will explore the origins of the FF saga.

Back 4 Blood and the PC Gaming Show have been responsible for closing this second day of E3 2021, and these have been some of the most important news of these events.

