E – commerce Package gimmicks for small items ordered from China will end in July: your online shopping now may become more expensive than you think

The tax exemption for small e-commerce purchases from outside the EU will end in July.

Customs anticipates congestion in e-commerce deliveries from outside the EU and in its own customer service in July. The background is the European Union’s common VAT reform, which will enter into force in July, which will require all purchases to enter the Union to be subject to VAT and customs clearance.

Until now, shipments worth less than € 22 have been able to be ordered from outside the EU without tax. However, purchases already made may be subject to the new regulations, as the change applies to all goods arriving in Finland from 1 July, even if they have been ordered earlier.

The most popular online shopping countries outside Finland outside the EU are China, the United States and the United Kingdom. The delivery time for goods ordered from China to Finland may be several weeks.

Fact Small purchases must also be cleared through customs From July, online purchases from outside the EU worth less than € 22 will also be subject to customs duties and VAT. The tax is usually 24 percent of the value of the package and transportation costs. For purchases of less than € 150, an online retailer registered for the EU’s common special VAT system can already charge VAT on the purchase. If you have not paid VAT in the online store, it must be paid when the package arrives in Finland. The post office or other transport company may make a customs declaration on behalf of the subscriber. The customer must follow the instructions given by the transport company. As a rule, no separate customs duties are paid for purchases of less than 150 euros. According to customs, about 85 percent of Finnish consumers’ e-commerce orders are worth less than 150 euros. If a consignment ordered from outside the EU is not cleared within 20 days of its arrival, it will be returned to the sender. For more information, contact customs online service.

Postal Director of International Parcels Sami Finne says Posti is prepared for the situation by increasing the number of customer service staff. Finne anticipates Posti to send a lot of packages back to international companies in July.

“Consumers do get information about shipments that have to be cleared when they arrive in the country. We will certainly also have quite a few returnable items, ie ones that consumers do not pick up from us, ”says Finne.

Inspector General of Customs Nadja Painokallion according to which the consumer should be careful about where the ordered goods are shipped online. The customs clearance of the goods takes place according to the country of dispatch, not the country of the selling company.

“There have been problems with people buying goods from a company in an EU country, but the company has not openly stated that it is being transported from outside the EU,” says Painokallio.

The consumer is not obliged to pay unexpected taxes or duties, but in this case the package is returned to its sender. However, the deals made can be difficult to cancel.

Change for example, it is still too early to estimate the amount of goods ordered from Chinese online stores. According to the rock, consumers may continue to buy as before if customs clearance is perceived as easy.

Tax evasion by splitting an online purchase into several shipments under € 22 is no longer possible.

“If you have previously ordered three products from Wish, Aliexpress or another marketplace, they have all come in different shipments. In the future, the goods will usually be placed in the same package, which means that the number of packages will decrease, ”says Finne of the post office.

Amendment of the law the aim is to improve the competitive position of EU companies in the internal market. In e-commerce from one EU country to another, VAT has already had to be paid on purchases of all sizes.

Approximately one million e-commerce items with a value of less than 22 euros arrive in Finland from outside the EU via Finland every month. There are about 250,000 more valuable broadcasts a year.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that the change will increase Finland’s tax revenue by approximately EUR 26 million annually. According to the ministry, the return could be even higher if the reform succeeds in reducing tax evasion and tax fraud related to e-commerce.

The European Commission has estimated that VAT losses on small consignments in the EU have been as high as € 5 billion a year.

